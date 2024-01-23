What Will Happen to Your Digital Belongings When You Die? Vantage with Palki Sharma

Firstpost





Even after death, people continue to exist in the digital afterlife. People have vast digital lives and ever-expanding digital profiles. They have a digital legacy, which includes email accounts, social media profiles, mobile payment apps, photos, and so much more. Accessing digital assets of deceased loved ones is a complicated task. So is creating a digital will. Because no two platforms have the same policy. So how can one ensure that digital belongings are easily & responsibly taken care of? Palki Sharma tells you.





