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MAAP Media With AZ Senator Lt Col n Pilot Wendy Rogers. By George Nemeh
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10 views • May 13, 2021
MAAP Media W AZ Senator Lt Col n Pilot Wendy Rogers.
MAAP Media W AZ Senator Lt Col n Pilot Wendy Rogers speaking to the Crowds earlier this morning.
#Arizona #Capitol At Arizona State Capitol #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow
MAAP Real Talk Show Copyright 2021
MAAP Media #wendyrogers
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Media W AZ Senator Lt Col n Pilot Wendy Rogers speaking to the Crowds earlier this morning.
#Arizona #Capitol At Arizona State Capitol #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow
MAAP Real Talk Show Copyright 2021
MAAP Media #wendyrogers
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
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