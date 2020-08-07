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FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!!
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46 views • August 07, 2020
I am a physician who has been working at the bedside of COVID+ patients in NYC. I believe we are treating the wrong disease and that we must change what we are doing if we want to save as many lives as possible.
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