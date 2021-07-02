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D W@VE De!ta WAVE the World is Evi! GoTo 1Corinthians 15 v1-4 Read Pray Be Saved..!
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542 views • July 02, 2021
I am uploading to bitchute and rumble albeit not very often, for now.
We are in a new paradigm, both spiritual and literal. The sheep are being separated from the goats so to speak. The MotB is in fact manifesting before us as we see the masses give their strength, power and free will to men who spew lies like a pez dispencer. These attributes; strength, power, and free will symbolically represent=the right hand.
We see professed 'Christians' willingly putting their faith, hope, trust and belief in man and mans sorceries. These attributes; faith, trust, hope and belief symbolically represent=the forehead, what you believe!.
In short, it vexes my spirit to use YT/G00G 'don't be evi!' so I'm weaning off. It would greatly appreciated if you know of other worthy channels on other platforms or websites to share them here.
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
My bitchute; bitchute. com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
rumble; rumble. com/c/c-604505
copy bro ken link (UNBREAK bro ken LIN KS) paste and go to avoid yt tracking and cens0ring links.
Or just take the easy way here, your choice :)
My bitchute; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
rumble; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
other YT channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
We are in a new paradigm, both spiritual and literal. The sheep are being separated from the goats so to speak. The MotB is in fact manifesting before us as we see the masses give their strength, power and free will to men who spew lies like a pez dispencer. These attributes; strength, power, and free will symbolically represent=the right hand.
We see professed 'Christians' willingly putting their faith, hope, trust and belief in man and mans sorceries. These attributes; faith, trust, hope and belief symbolically represent=the forehead, what you believe!.
In short, it vexes my spirit to use YT/G00G 'don't be evi!' so I'm weaning off. It would greatly appreciated if you know of other worthy channels on other platforms or websites to share them here.
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
My bitchute; bitchute. com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
rumble; rumble. com/c/c-604505
copy bro ken link (UNBREAK bro ken LIN KS) paste and go to avoid yt tracking and cens0ring links.
Or just take the easy way here, your choice :)
My bitchute; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
rumble; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
other YT channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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