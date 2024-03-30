A Child's Laughter



I spent 6 years behind a screen investigating the Cemex child rape camp and crimes against children worldwide.



Had my health been better I would have been one of the first people on the scene helping to sift through the horrors that Veterans On Patrol stumbled upon.



Instead I spent my time healing & connecting the dots, doing what I could do from behind the screen of my phone to help Lewis & his team get the information they needed.



I never felt like what I was doing was enough to make a difference.



So many lost & horribly abused children crossed my screen, their scared & broken faces are etched forever into my memories as I was unable to do anything real to save them.



Now I had the privilege of hearing the laughter from Christian, a child who was found wandering alone on a border road.



This was Christian's first snowball fight. He & Lewis teamed up on his poor coatless mother.



His laughter was like a medicine for my soul.



If you wish to support my journey:

👉Beautiful Horizons

