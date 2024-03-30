A Child's Laughter
I spent 6 years behind a screen investigating the Cemex child rape camp and crimes against children worldwide.
Had my health been better I would have been one of the first people on the scene helping to sift through the horrors that Veterans On Patrol stumbled upon.
Instead I spent my time healing & connecting the dots, doing what I could do from behind the screen of my phone to help Lewis & his team get the information they needed.
I never felt like what I was doing was enough to make a difference.
So many lost & horribly abused children crossed my screen, their scared & broken faces are etched forever into my memories as I was unable to do anything real to save them.
Now I had the privilege of hearing the laughter from Christian, a child who was found wandering alone on a border road.
This was Christian's first snowball fight. He & Lewis teamed up on his poor coatless mother.
His laughter was like a medicine for my soul.
If you wish to support my journey:
👉Beautiful Horizons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.