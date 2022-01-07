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CHLORINE DIOXIDE IN BOLIVIA AGAINST COVID19 (Subtitulos)
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318 views • January 07, 2022
CHLORINE DIOXIDE IN BOLIVIA AGAINST COVID19
Video of a public television station of the Canary Islands (SPAIN) explaining how a locality in Bolivia has managed to be practically free of Covid with chlorine dioxide.
Recall that in Bolivia chlorine dioxide has already been legalized for human consumption and treatment of diseases. Also for Covid19.
Video of a public television station of the Canary Islands (SPAIN) explaining how a locality in Bolivia has managed to be practically free of Covid with chlorine dioxide.
Recall that in Bolivia chlorine dioxide has already been legalized for human consumption and treatment of diseases. Also for Covid19.
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