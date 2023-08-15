Are We Heading Into a Matrix? PostScript Insights with John Petersen.

It seems to be a race that has an end point sometime between 2027 and 2030, with one track moving toward wholesale digitization and technocracy. Are we heading into a matrix? PostScript Insights with John L. Petersen.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!