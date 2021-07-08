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Contact Reps: Capitol Police & Door to Door Vaccine Pushing
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30 views • July 08, 2021
Messages for Reps: Prevent Biden from sending people door to door to push for vaccines.
Prevent the expansion of the Capitol Hill Police Department and end the War on Terror or prevent the War on Terror from operating in my State.
Where to find reps: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Don't forget the Attorneys General!
NY Post Story: https://archive.ph/z1suR
Timmeh: https://odysee.com/@timcast:c9/capitol-police-expanding-around-us-using:5
Website: https://heraclius610.com/
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Bitlink: https://www.bitlink.tv/@Heraclius610
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Heraclius610
TrueTube: https://truetube.media/accounts/heraclius610/video-channels
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Prevent the expansion of the Capitol Hill Police Department and end the War on Terror or prevent the War on Terror from operating in my State.
Where to find reps: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Don't forget the Attorneys General!
NY Post Story: https://archive.ph/z1suR
Timmeh: https://odysee.com/@timcast:c9/capitol-police-expanding-around-us-using:5
Website: https://heraclius610.com/
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Bitlink: https://www.bitlink.tv/@Heraclius610
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Heraclius610
TrueTube: https://truetube.media/accounts/heraclius610/video-channels
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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