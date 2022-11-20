Good-Bye Red-Wave; Just the thought of you was nice...
The Steal Continues In Arizona & Georgia & Everywhere...Dominion Minions... https://www.brighteon.com/c4060ab9-4ba8-4d92-827a-6bf53e271b22
Adios Mid-Terms Red Wave: Here is Why Biblically...https://www.brighteon.com/19523894-8307-4f3a-a716-eab8b19f8ea5
No Red Wave: Prequal To 2022 Midterms...Stolen Red Wave...
https://www.brighteon.com/ca40ebc6-d569-4a52-af9f-5b535b1589ce
Midterms 2022: Demon-Rats; Dominion Voting Fraud, Bill Barr, John Durham Miss-directions...
https://www.brighteon.com/f892b9d3-6d99-4883-81dd-6dce99523369
