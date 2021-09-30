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"Wake Up About Agenda 2030"
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352 views • September 30, 2021
Agenda 2021 and Agenda 2030 are a United Nations plan to fundamentally change our lives because of climate change and global pandemics. As part of their "Great Reset," the UN has proposed far-reaching socialistic plans to alter climate change, taxes, food consumption, reduce world population, reduce energy consumption, travel, housing, and several other measures. It will diminish the role of nation states, our US Constitution, and instead promote world government. Our Congress must vote these Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 provisional policies down.
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