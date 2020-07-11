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Maxwell, Epstein and the Control of Science since WW2
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56 views • July 11, 2020
Technocracy is the 600 lb gorilla hiding in the middle of the room and in plain sight. Polly, in her usual thorough and well referenced way, really points out how many faceted the whole mess is and how much it very covertly controls all our lives. From the beginnings after WWII and the influx of German Nazis into our Government's covert agencies with Project Paperclip to current configurations.
A really well done investigation this:
A really well done investigation this:
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