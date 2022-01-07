© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese Brain Control Technology, Woke Professors, and FBI Documents Reveal CIA Satanic Ritual Abuse Crimes
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • January 07, 2022
Declassified FBI files reveal crimes of the CIA, Chinese Communist Government Pursues Brain Control Technology, and Woke Professors destroying minds and devastating society.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10364663/China-plots-Latin-America-new-action-plan.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/liberal-california-lost-population-state-2021-new-york-second/
https://nypost.com/2021/12/31/inside-chinas-terrifying-brain-control-weapons-capable-of-paralyzing-enemies/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361239/China-harvests-masses-data-Western-targets-Twitter-Facebook-documents-show.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-01-experts-warn-ban-slaughterbots-end-humanity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/im-not-fking-around-pickaxe-weilding-woman-robs-la-rite-aid
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362727/Woke-Texas-professor-claims-John-Madden-NFL-computer-games-dehumanized-black-athletes.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/male-serial-killer-targeted-women-now-housed-womens-prison-claiming-trans/
https://miamistandard.news/2022/01/02/video-conservative-ezra-levant-denied-mortgage-due-to-political-views/
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/coming-retirement-crisis-will-affect-everyone
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/31/abortion-leading-global-cause-of-death-in-2021-with-43-million-killed/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/01/01/abortion-leading-global-cause-of-death-in-2020-with-42-7-million-killed/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicagos-reports-797-murders-2021-most-any-us-city
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/02/democrat-run-philadelphia-set-homicide-record-in-2021/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/02/337-murders-during-2021-in-democrat-run-baltimore/
https://www.dailyadvent.com/news/27eda2387e907e4ab4df7101cdb1dd06-Woke-Baltimore-mayors-violence-reduction-strategies-backfire-as-city-sees-annual-murder-and-shooting-rates-RISE-with-337-killings-in-2021
https://unitedpushback.com/how-marxists-captured-the-universities-and-will-soon-capture-the-nation/
https://www.fff.org/2021/12/22/max-boots-rant-against-oliver-stone/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-02-george-soros-teams-up-with-billionaire-reid-hoffman.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10365075/Canadian-professor-says-right-wing-dictator-2030.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/johnstone-those-who-support-internet-censorship-lack-psychological-maturity
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10364663/China-plots-Latin-America-new-action-plan.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/01/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/liberal-california-lost-population-state-2021-new-york-second/
https://nypost.com/2021/12/31/inside-chinas-terrifying-brain-control-weapons-capable-of-paralyzing-enemies/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10361239/China-harvests-masses-data-Western-targets-Twitter-Facebook-documents-show.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-01-experts-warn-ban-slaughterbots-end-humanity.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/im-not-fking-around-pickaxe-weilding-woman-robs-la-rite-aid
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362727/Woke-Texas-professor-claims-John-Madden-NFL-computer-games-dehumanized-black-athletes.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/male-serial-killer-targeted-women-now-housed-womens-prison-claiming-trans/
https://miamistandard.news/2022/01/02/video-conservative-ezra-levant-denied-mortgage-due-to-political-views/
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/coming-retirement-crisis-will-affect-everyone
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/31/abortion-leading-global-cause-of-death-in-2021-with-43-million-killed/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/01/01/abortion-leading-global-cause-of-death-in-2020-with-42-7-million-killed/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicagos-reports-797-murders-2021-most-any-us-city
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/02/democrat-run-philadelphia-set-homicide-record-in-2021/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/02/337-murders-during-2021-in-democrat-run-baltimore/
https://www.dailyadvent.com/news/27eda2387e907e4ab4df7101cdb1dd06-Woke-Baltimore-mayors-violence-reduction-strategies-backfire-as-city-sees-annual-murder-and-shooting-rates-RISE-with-337-killings-in-2021
https://unitedpushback.com/how-marxists-captured-the-universities-and-will-soon-capture-the-nation/
https://www.fff.org/2021/12/22/max-boots-rant-against-oliver-stone/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-02-george-soros-teams-up-with-billionaire-reid-hoffman.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10365075/Canadian-professor-says-right-wing-dictator-2030.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/johnstone-those-who-support-internet-censorship-lack-psychological-maturity
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.