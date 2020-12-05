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DO NOT TAKE THE COVID VACCINE!
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601 views • December 05, 2020
DO NOT TAKE THE COVID VACCINE! ,,,,,,, A Global Team of Experts has Found 10 FATAL FLAWS in the Main Test for Covid and is Demanding it’s Urgently Axed. As They Should:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/508383-fatal-flaws-covid-test/ ,,,,,,,
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Quote ,, Liberty is to the collective body, what health is to every individual body. Without health no pleasure can be tasted by man; without liberty, no happiness can be enjoyed by society. Henry St. John
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/508383-fatal-flaws-covid-test/ ,,,,,,,
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Quote ,, Liberty is to the collective body, what health is to every individual body. Without health no pleasure can be tasted by man; without liberty, no happiness can be enjoyed by society. Henry St. John
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