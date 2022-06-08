© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems' Primetime Spectacle
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • June 08, 2022
Razzle Dazzle
* The Jan. 6 committee hearing is coming to you live in prime time on Thursday night!
* Americans are focused on the economy, gas prices, crime etc.
* So the Dems are going to jazz it up with so-called bombshells.
* They’ll pull out all the stops.
* Dems and media will put on a movie — and the plot will draw a straight line from Jan 6 to midterms in November.
* They need to scare you because they have nothing else.
* They’re failing on every metric.
* This is really about politics.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 June 2022
* The Jan. 6 committee hearing is coming to you live in prime time on Thursday night!
* Americans are focused on the economy, gas prices, crime etc.
* So the Dems are going to jazz it up with so-called bombshells.
* They’ll pull out all the stops.
* Dems and media will put on a movie — and the plot will draw a straight line from Jan 6 to midterms in November.
* They need to scare you because they have nothing else.
* They’re failing on every metric.
* This is really about politics.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 June 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.