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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 16) The Internal Revenue Service The IRS is Defunct -- People! - Justice Anna Webinar
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33 views • September 06, 2021
IRS revenue criminal services are closing their offices in America. There are no more IRS offices in Alaska left. They vacated their buildings, closed as they should be since they were preying on our people. Especially, after the liquidation of the municipal incorporated government. Few IRS skeleton offices left around doing the mop up. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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