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The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Effects (MIRRORED)
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312 views • March 30, 2021
The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Effects (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/RiHmE-E5eF0
Nicola knows all too well that vaccines have dangerous side effects. Her fit, healthy, 58 year old husband had the Oxford vaccine (first jab) and very soon after was very ill. He is in hospital and was diagnosed with suspected Transvers Myelitis. This is now re-diagnosed as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
As her husband struggles to breathe and cannot walk, he is isolated without visitors on a neurology ward, with many other vaccine adverse reaction cases. Nicola says people need to be told the harsh reality about the dangerous side effects of vaccines, and asks “Why were we not told?"
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/RiHmE-E5eF0
Nicola knows all too well that vaccines have dangerous side effects. Her fit, healthy, 58 year old husband had the Oxford vaccine (first jab) and very soon after was very ill. He is in hospital and was diagnosed with suspected Transvers Myelitis. This is now re-diagnosed as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
As her husband struggles to breathe and cannot walk, he is isolated without visitors on a neurology ward, with many other vaccine adverse reaction cases. Nicola says people need to be told the harsh reality about the dangerous side effects of vaccines, and asks “Why were we not told?"
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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