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Mirror They ABUSED Me For Years! I Need To Make This Public_ - Elon Musk REVEALS His Abuse & Bullying
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110 views • January 08, 2022
Elon Musk describes how he grew up, misunderstood and bullied. He thought he was crazy. Information comes streaming into him that was difficult to explain. He began reading all kinds of information to get educated. People who knew him were interviewed. He was considered to be a genius at some point.
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