Bill O’Reilly & Glenn Could THIS lawsuit SINK Fox News
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Mar 26, 2023

Fox News is battling against defamation claims in court from Dominion Voting Systems, which claims that certain network hosts should not have shared allegedly incorrect allegations made by President Donald Trump. Former Attorney General William Barr recently wrote in an op-ed that the case against Fox is ‘weak,’ but could the lawsuit still be enough to cast an irreversible shadow over the network? Glenn and Bill O’Reilly discuss what may come next for Fox News…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrUx-j4tLF0

Keywords
trumppresidentlawsuitfox newswilliam barrattorney generalglenn beckdefamationbill oreillyallegationssinksuingdominion voting systemsweak case

