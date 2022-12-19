Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can a Manmade Asteroid Explore Space
33 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Would it be possible to build a manmade asteroid and send it out into space? ☄️

In this video, Stefani N. Milam, the James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland weighs in on the idea. 🪐

According to Stefani, the only manmade vessels NASA has SUCCESSFULLY sent out are the Voyager missions which explore space further each time. 🚀

Check out the website in my profile to learn more!

Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket