Activists with their Palms covered in Red Paint Protested in the US Senate, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken was Speaking - part 2

Activists with their palms covered in red paint protested in the US Senate, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking.

The official himself told legislators that the funds agreed by Congress for foreign allies, including Ukraine, help create jobs in the United States and remain investments in the States themselves - they do not weaken, but strengthen America.

Before the activists were taken out, they managed to accuse Blinken of facilitating war crimes in Gaza.

Palestinian supporter interrupted his speech with the words:

"His brother was six years old, Israeli killer, all lies, all lies, all lies

Blinken, you will be remembered as the Butcher of Gaza, as the killer of innocent people."

The girl with the poster also approached the official with the signs “books, not bombs”, “food, not F-35”.

After that, a third one came - a girl with bloody hands:

" You are committing genocide in Gaza, there are seven mass graves near the hospital "



