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Mysterious death of vaccine safety advocate Brandy Vaughn and COVID censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen
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4917 views • December 18, 2020
Ben Swann, December 17, 2020
Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn, Plus C0VlD Censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen. Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and my 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system
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Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn, Plus C0VlD Censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen. Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and my 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system
Https://createtailwind.com
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind Https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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