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4 Founders on the President and War Powers under the Constitution
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147 views • September 20, 2019
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A lot of "experts" want you to believe that under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution the executive branch rarely - if ever - needs to even consult congress on matters of war or peace, despite the fact that all the founders agreed that the power to declare and wage war would be divided between the legislature and the president.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 20, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
The Constitution and War Powers: Not a Presidential Dictatorship
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/04/09/the-constitution-and-war-powers-not-a-presidential-dictatorship/
James Madison to Thomas Jefferson April 2, 1798
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0070
James Wilson Dec 11, 1787 Speech Pennsylvania Ratifying Convention
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/wilson-collected-works-of-james-wilson-vol-1/simple
Thomas Jefferson first annual message to congress 1801
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/jeffmes1.asp
Thomas Jefferson to Congress Dec 6, 1805
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/99-01-02-2779
Alexander Hamilton, Federalist 69
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed69.asp
A lot of "experts" want you to believe that under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution the executive branch rarely - if ever - needs to even consult congress on matters of war or peace, despite the fact that all the founders agreed that the power to declare and wage war would be divided between the legislature and the president.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 20, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
The Constitution and War Powers: Not a Presidential Dictatorship
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/04/09/the-constitution-and-war-powers-not-a-presidential-dictatorship/
James Madison to Thomas Jefferson April 2, 1798
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0070
James Wilson Dec 11, 1787 Speech Pennsylvania Ratifying Convention
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/wilson-collected-works-of-james-wilson-vol-1/simple
Thomas Jefferson first annual message to congress 1801
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/jeffmes1.asp
Thomas Jefferson to Congress Dec 6, 1805
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/99-01-02-2779
Alexander Hamilton, Federalist 69
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed69.asp
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