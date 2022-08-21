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Just Weeds
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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56 views • August 21, 2022

The perpetrators of the worst crimes and sickest acts are nothing more than weeds in the garden. The garden called planet earth. It's the place where we can create heaven on earth once we pull the weeds.

The weed pulling begins in the garden of your own soul and then right in your own back yard. It's time we pulled the weeds first in ourselves and then in our communities.

Assume a Virtue. It's a strategy. 👉 https://rumble.com/vlc0f5-assume-a-virtue.html

Flowerbed Gardening. Beauty and food. 👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtqPrSqajfQ


Armour Of God Series 👇 ☕️

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God Video ONE👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d

⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64


𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

👉 🌹 ☕️ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏


.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮️

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥️


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔️ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔️ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔️ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3


Also Find me on Youtube, Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy