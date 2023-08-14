Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Child Trafficking in Bible Prophecy. Slavery Foreshadowed Through Joseph. Daniel A Captive Of War
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
9 Subscribers
31 views
Published a day ago

Grand jury indicts Grand Rapids man on federal child sex trafficking crimes. A grand jury charged a Grand Rapids man accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old for sex, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday.


Homeland Security identifies 311 child victims of sexual exploitation in 'cold cases'

DHS investigators and more than a dozen global partners combed through sexually graphic internet material, some decades old, involving children on the dark web.


4 sentenced in labor trafficking ‘enterprise’ connected to Williamsburg area cleaning service


Number of Maui wildfire deaths rises to 80


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#HumanTrafficking

#Childtrafficking

#BibleProphecy


#SundayLaw

 #PostalWorker

#PostOffice

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
human traffickingsdabible prophecychild sex traffickingsex traffickingseventh day adventistslavery in americachild exploitationchild slaverychild laborsda sermonhawaii firesman accused of traffickingjoel 3child victims of exploitationdaniel a captive of warjoseph a slave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket