Child Trafficking in Bible Prophecy. Slavery Foreshadowed Through Joseph. Daniel A Captive Of War

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Grand jury indicts Grand Rapids man on federal child sex trafficking crimes. A grand jury charged a Grand Rapids man accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old for sex, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday.
Homeland Security identifies 311 child victims of sexual exploitation in 'cold cases'
DHS investigators and more than a dozen global partners combed through sexually graphic internet material, some decades old, involving children on the dark web.
4 sentenced in labor trafficking ‘enterprise’ connected to Williamsburg area cleaning service
Number of Maui wildfire deaths rises to 80
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