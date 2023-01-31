Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 29, 2023.





Dear children, I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Always remember ye that no human force will destroy the Plans of God.





Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Courage!





When you feel tempted, call out to Jesus and He will give you strength.





My Lord needs you.





Do not retreat.





Humanity is walking towards a great spiritual abyss.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you along a safe path.





I suffer for that which comes to men and women of faith.





The great persecution will strike My devotees, but I will not abandon My children.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you understand the Designs of the Lord for your lives.





At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall upon you.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGT6s0Cm7a8



