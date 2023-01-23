https://gettr.com/post/p23unmr9942
2023.01.04 Only HCoin is the most stable digital currency with the strictest KYC, no hierarchy, and no original sin. HCoin will be the framer and pioneer of digital currency standards in the future.
只有我们的喜币是KYC最严格的，没有等级的，没有原罪的最稳定数字货币。HCoin将是未来数字货币标准的制定者和开拓者。
