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Ex-Astrologist Marcia Montenegro Dishes on the Dangers of Divination and New Age Gnosticism
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90 views • August 08, 2022


Marcia Montenegro became interested in the supernatural realm when she was just a teenager. Her journey into spiritualism evolved into a fascination with divination, occultism, and ultimately, astrology. Today, Marcia strongly warns Christians against getting involved with New Age Gnosticism, Ouija boards, fortune telling, and the Enneagram through her ministry Christian Answers for the New Age. These things, Marcia shares, are simply man’s way of looking to the creation rather than the Creator to gain knowledge and wisdom. Marcia additionally reveals red flags to look for when considering New Age self-help books, and points out that the word “holistic” can even be a gateway to New Thought principles that are rooted in occult spirituality and pseudoscience.



TAKEAWAYS


First Lady Nancy Reagan had an astrologer during her time in the White House and swayed Ronald’s decisions while he was president


The Bible warns believers against practicing astrology and partaking in any type of divination or witchcraft


The Enneagram has unfortunately been widely embraced by the modern American church


Marcia has authored two must-read books, Spellbound and Richard Rohr and the Enneagram Secret



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Richard Rohr and the Enneagram Secret Book: https://bit.ly/3EAbnb3

Spellbound Book: https://amzn.to/3OYg7e6


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARCIA MONTENEGRO

Website: http://www.christiananswersforthenewage.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FormerNewAger


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Keywords
christianoccultdivinationsatanismluciferianismgnosticnew ageouija boardenneagramfortune tellingtina griffincounter culture mommarcia montenegroastrologist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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