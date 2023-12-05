Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Communist China rigging US elections with Konnech Incorporated
channel image
Follower of Christ777
421 Subscribers
28 views
Published 12 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese & Sparemethelies

According to Greg Reese’s extensive research, China and Konnech Incorporated are rigging U.S. elections. It sure appeared that way in 2020. No wonder Joe Biden is cozy with the communist Chinese government.


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christelection riggingyeshuason of godyahabbaelection fraudelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godus electionsspirit of truthancient of daysvote riggingfather of lightskonnechanother comforterfather of spirits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket