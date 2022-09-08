Create New Account
Forbidden Cures. - Dr Mark Sircus - Everyone must learn this to regain their health.
Interview starts 11min into the video.  Feel free to skip to that point.

Forbidden Cures is a crash course in medicine and intensive care. It is a revolutionary medical approach that is easy to learn and practice at home and is safer and more effective than pharmaceutical medicine.

Dr Sircus was against Chlorine dioxide, for 11 years until one day it saved his life. Now he is one of its biggest advocates. Mixed together with his other protocols gives a powerhouse of the best natural therapies.

Using simple natural medicine:

Chlorine dioxide, magnesium, bicarbonate soda, iodine, selenium.


https://drsircus.com/general/studying-and-practicing-natural-allopathic-medicine-with-dr-sircus/
