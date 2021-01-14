© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House of Mis-Representation and their disgusting show - Trump is no innocent in this
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
561 views • January 14, 2021
The theater is just plain ugly. The players are incompetent scum. None of their acts are credible. The ANTIFA busses with police escorts, the capital police opening the barracades, the director telling all of them when to move and where to go.
THEY ALL KNEW IT. We can and should know it.
How do you know when a politician is lying?
Their lips are moving.
Another week and this show MUST CLIMAX.
I really don't care where it goes... Get on with it.
THEY ALL KNEW IT. We can and should know it.
How do you know when a politician is lying?
Their lips are moving.
Another week and this show MUST CLIMAX.
I really don't care where it goes... Get on with it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.