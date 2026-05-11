Lightning vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | May 01, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montréal Canadiens on May 01, 2026, where goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jakub Dobes battled through regulation into overtime in an incredible Game 6
00:00 1st Period
03:42 2nd Period
06:46 3rd Period
08:09 Overtime