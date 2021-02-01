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Steve and Deedie Speak Truth! - 01/31/2021
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215 views • February 01, 2021
Steve and Deedie Speak Truth! - 01/31/2021
Deedie Gruenewald and Steve Motley talk current events, politics and life in general. Please join us for this entertaining video webcast!
Take my FREE HempWorx Tour HERE:
http://CBDPayDirt.com/
Support My Channel By Shopping HempWorx HERE:::
http://HeresYourHempOil.com/
http://DeedieSpeaksTruth.com - My Youtube Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cb... - My Brighteon Channel
Deedie Gruenewald and Steve Motley talk current events, politics and life in general. Please join us for this entertaining video webcast!
Take my FREE HempWorx Tour HERE:
http://CBDPayDirt.com/
Support My Channel By Shopping HempWorx HERE:::
http://HeresYourHempOil.com/
http://DeedieSpeaksTruth.com - My Youtube Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cb... - My Brighteon Channel
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