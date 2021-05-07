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park run
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0 view • May 07, 2021
St Albans Parkrun! - I met some fantastically friendly people I loved the setting, especially the ducks and swans, who were un-phased by so many people running around them! A beautiful park, but I forgot to stop and look at the Roman remains. Might have to go back!. Check out the video, which includes interviews, a course profile and a fast-forwarded version of the run itself -
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