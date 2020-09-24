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The Rise Of Technocracy
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78 views • September 24, 2020
The movement of technocracy is gaining more and more momentum.
But what is it all about? How does it affect our everyday lives and is it a good idea and therefore something we should embrace?
Find out in our newest video!
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Stay healthy!
But what is it all about? How does it affect our everyday lives and is it a good idea and therefore something we should embrace?
Find out in our newest video!
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice.
https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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