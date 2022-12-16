X22 REPORT Ep. 2950b - Coup De Grâce Coming, The Tide Is Turning, Political Warfare, Information Warfare

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2950b - Dec. 16, 2022
Coup De Grâce Coming, The Tide Is Turning, Political Warfare, Information Warfare
The [DS] is now panicking because they lost the control of the Twitter weapon. The fake news is scrambling because they were suspended spreading a tracking link, which is against the TOS of Twitter. The [DS] lost control and now as more info comes out they are going to react. Kari Lake is now allowed to review some of the ballots. Everything is connected and in the end all the [DS] players will be exposed and the will be implicated in the pandemic, election fraud, censorship and treason.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
