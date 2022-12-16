Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2950b - Coup De Grâce Coming, The Tide Is Turning, Political Warfare, Information Warfare
215 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2950b - Dec. 16, 2022

Coup De Grâce Coming, The Tide Is Turning, Political Warfare, Information Warfare

The [DS] is now panicking because they lost the control of the Twitter weapon. The fake news is scrambling because they were suspended spreading a tracking link, which is against the TOS of Twitter. The [DS] lost control and now as more info comes out they are going to react. Kari Lake is now allowed to review some of the ballots. Everything is connected and in the end all the [DS] players will be exposed and the will be implicated in the pandemic, election fraud, censorship and treason.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect yourself from violent crime with this life-saving gadget:
http://www.fighterflare.com 
Use Promo Code Holiday20 for 20% OFF! 





Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket