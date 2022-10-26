RANT #1: Why Is Brother Lance MAD?

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Rant: In this rant, find out what about Christianity makes Brother Lance so MAD. Rant: Is it time to Burn Bibles and use the sheets as toilet paper? Rant: Does the name “Christian” mean anything anymore? Rant: Are you proud to be called a name that doesn’t mean you believe in Jesus? Rant: Is the Body of Christ a dead and dying corpse? Is there anyone left who loves the Lord supreme? Are people like you the problem? #LanceMcClintock #BrotherLance #Jesus
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