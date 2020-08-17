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Unreasonable Gym Opening Guidelines RELEASED, Class Action Lawsuit Exposed
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16 views • August 17, 2020
Gov. Cuomo released guidelines that would allow gym owners to open up their businesses and continue operations. NYS gym owners’ class action lawsuit discussed. Shots fired at “local” media.
PDF write-up available here: https://mega.nz/file/6wwUAQLZ#BAa_86vOzMM-PmMWz1kWp3WS5DZHvYeMpI5to6r2Ek0
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PDF write-up available here: https://mega.nz/file/6wwUAQLZ#BAa_86vOzMM-PmMWz1kWp3WS5DZHvYeMpI5to6r2Ek0
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CRYPTO
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• BSV: 1BVKi6BXkknZVNF4FoA6nENmER7cRw4wb6
• ETH: 0x4Ef1Eb3786330a6Ac45E5CE1cEE640863c3dFb34
• LINK: 0x4Ef1Eb3786330a6Ac45E5CE1cEE640863c3dFb34
• HBAR: 6c109d884ac079f4495002f6522646d5c2773fad9aa38965fb4fbed150b18885
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