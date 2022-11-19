https://gnews.org/articles/527700
Summary：11/17/2022 Senator Rick Scott: The US can’t allow the Chinese Communist Party to set up police stations in our country and monitor Americans. It’s a matter of national security, and I’m getting to the bottom of it.
