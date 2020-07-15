New York Times Downplaying News: Downplaying the Holocaust - Arthur Hays Sulzberger and The New York Times

How the editor of the New York Times buried the news of the Holocaust (The murder of 6 Million European and North African Jewish Men, Women and Children by Nazi Germany) during World War ll because of his hatred of Jews.

Anna Blech at TEDxHunterCCS Anna Blech won first prize at the New York City History Day competition for her research paper, "Downplaying the Holocaust: Arthur Hays Sulzberger and The New York Times." For this paper, she also was awarded The Eleanor Light Prize from the Hunter College High School Social Studies Department and membership in the Society of Student Historians.

This is a background for the current news:

Bari Weiss, A New York Times opinion writer and editor announced her resignation on Tuesday, 14 July 2020, castigating the newspaper for its obsequious embrace of social media.

Bari Weiss, who had been at the newspaper since 2017, posted her resignation letter, which was addressed to A.G. Sulzberger, the paper's publisher, on her personal website.

"Twitter is not on the masthead of the New York Times," she wrote. "But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions."