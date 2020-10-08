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EP 2138-6PM FEDERAL RESERVE STOPS PRINTING CASH
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34 views • October 08, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2138
TUESDAY - OCTOBER 06 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1145475485 

EP 2138-6PM FEDERAL RESERVE STOPS PRINTING CASH

The Federal Reserve sent out a notice that they’re stopping the printing of any paper currency “this holiday season.”  This is all due to the virus, of course, because any new money they print could be contaminated. Just keep using old, clean, used currency. “They say they’ll,  ‘do their best to accommodate requests for like new or gently used bills, but you might want to get a cashiers check, or take the digital route.’  Yeah, that’s what you really want to do, because we’re not going to print money anymore,”   EP 2138-6PM FEDERAL RESERVE STOPS PRINTING CASH – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3jCY7XM 


SPECIAL GUEST: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/  
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