The scene before my eyes made me so sad.

Lyalya was lying alone on the white snow.

She didn't eat, drinks hard and was exhausted.

It had been a long time, she couldn't stand on her feet

Lyalya was constantly falling and lying down all the time.

There was a big bump on her stomach so when I touched her, she closed her eyes because of the pain.





Lyalya had metastatic cancer, almost all of her organs were damaged.

She also suffered a spinal injury.

I couldn't describe everything in detail.

I thought to myself, if I had known about this dog earlier, things would have been different.

Lyalya was on intravenous fluids and she was in severe pain.

Every 3 hours, she was sedated again.

Lyalya was exhausted so all the tests would be conducted the next day.





Lyalya regained some vitality.

She ate only a little, but with an appetite.

She began to react to those around her, watching with interest as people entered.

According to the analysis of biochemical research, her condition was not critical.

The next day the issue of chemotherapy would be decided.

The doctor would try a small dose and watch her movements.

We could only wait and believe that Lyalya would live on.





Lyalya scared us the day before, she refused to eat.

The doctor advised me to let her go to sleep forever

But my conscience didn't allow me to do that

Why would I let her go when there was still a chance

She also proved that she fighted by leaving the cage and walking around the clinic





Lyalya was still alive and well, her white blood cell count had increased.

Lyalya's appetite was normal, her stools were normal, she got up and was able to walk.

Her cancer would have to be treated for a very long time

That was why, I hoped everyone wouldn't abandon her at that time

