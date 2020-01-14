Richard Spencer: Revolt Against Globalism To Save The Future

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The controversial white nationalist Richard Spencer faces down Alex Jones' interrogation to uncover his controlled opposition tactics as race baiting, or genuine anti-globalism.
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