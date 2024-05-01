Create New Account
NWO: Leftist elites say truth-telling ‘conspiracy theorists’ must be punished!
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to The People’s Voice


The United Nations and left-wing global elites claim that truth-telling ‘conspiracy theorists’ need to be punished.  Why?  Because these leftists want to hide the truth being exposed by truth-telling conservative ‘conspiracy theorists’.  


Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaconspiracy theoristsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueleftist elites

