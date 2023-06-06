Infowars Films
If Endgame was the masters degree in understanding the long term goals of the global elite and their quest for world government and population reduction, then Endgame 1.5 is the advanced PhD course - it goes into extensive detail about the origins of the blueprint for global enslavement, what the near to mid-term goals of the Bilderberg Group are, and how long we have to stop their agenda.
