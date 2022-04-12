A Ukrainian From America Thanks the ROLF for the Help It Provided to His People

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/08/2022 A Ukrainian from California came to Medyka to help refugees. He thanked the ROLF and the NFSC for the facilities and services provided to his people. He said, “You guys have the best tent, the best coffee, and hardwood floors for little kids to play with. I love this place.” He sent blessings to the new Chinese in Ukrainian.