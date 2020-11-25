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The Communist Manifesto for Kids - Part 2!
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8 views • November 25, 2020
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux discusses the history, economics and politics of the Communist Manifesto with his 11 year old daughter Isabella!
THE ECONOMICS OF CANDY!
00:00 Introduction
00:17 How slavery held back economic and technological advancements
02:41 The parable of the snob master
03:18 How we got so wealthy? (And how to make chocolates)
11:20 Marx on how we got so wealthy
14:04 Land inequality and parallels with chocolate making
19:03 Continuing with Marx's explanation of wealth
25:00 Defining bourgeoisie
26:48 The problems with Marx's explanation of wealth
28:50 Marx on how the bourgeoisie influence politics (Say it in one breath challenge!)
36:42 Ending statements (SUBSCRIBE & DONATE)
37:23 Outro
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THE ECONOMICS OF CANDY!
00:00 Introduction
00:17 How slavery held back economic and technological advancements
02:41 The parable of the snob master
03:18 How we got so wealthy? (And how to make chocolates)
11:20 Marx on how we got so wealthy
14:04 Land inequality and parallels with chocolate making
19:03 Continuing with Marx's explanation of wealth
25:00 Defining bourgeoisie
26:48 The problems with Marx's explanation of wealth
28:50 Marx on how the bourgeoisie influence politics (Say it in one breath challenge!)
36:42 Ending statements (SUBSCRIBE & DONATE)
37:23 Outro
▶️ Join the Freedomain Community - voice, text and video! https://www.subscribestar.com/freedomain
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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