VAXX pushing Governor diagnosed with SKIN CANCER

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has a common form of skin cancer

Sep 12, 2024

The governor said she will be having a procedure on Friday to remove it and will immediately return to work. CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZiMsNwf37Q

###

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul : “Vaccine comes from God…and I need you to be my apostles”

Sep 28, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=1FM02LcG0JQ

----------

