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Vaccinate Or Terminate Nurses Sue After Hospital Threatens Jobs
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70 views • June 14, 2021
This, I expected is where things will end up in a lot of work places, which is a pretty sad state of affairs. I find it especially interesting, from the nurses perspective, especially when we keep hearing that there is a shortage of them! That being the case why would they terminate perfectly capable nurses in the middle of a supposed pandemic [scamdemic]; if the hospitals are being over run with patients? The lies just keep on keeping on, don't they!! Its like now that they have started, they just can't stop!! Good on these nurses, for sticking it to them, I hope they have a win.
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