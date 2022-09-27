MIKE ADAMS: LABORATORY ANALYSIS OF ONE OF THE DEATH SHOTS, FULL OF TOXIC HEAVY METALS
Mike Adams also provided laboratory analysis of clots provided by Richard Hirschman (embalmer). They contain 5x higher levels of Tin, 50% higher Aluminum, 50% higher in sodium. Lacks the elements of life. High in elements that conduct electricity (non human things).
NOTE: ISO/IEC 17025 is accreditation for laboratories that perform product testing, sampling and calibration. This recognition is highly desirable for calibration labs around the world, as it demonstrates that the lab meets global standards for operational competence and validity
Source: https://rumble.com/v1lf52h-mike-adams-laboratory-analysis-of-one-of-the-death-shots-full-of-toxic-heav.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11
