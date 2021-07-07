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Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover
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0 view • July 07, 2021
Women's Painless Hair Remover ~~ https://amzn.to/36fydEi
Brand : Finishing Touch
Special Feature : Not-Applicable
Color : Rose Gold
Blade Material : Stainless Steel
Item Weight : 0.17 Pounds
About this item
18-Karat gold plated
Safe on all skin types and tones
Dermatologist Approved
No more cuts from razors
No more redness and irritation
Brand : Finishing Touch
Special Feature : Not-Applicable
Color : Rose Gold
Blade Material : Stainless Steel
Item Weight : 0.17 Pounds
About this item
18-Karat gold plated
Safe on all skin types and tones
Dermatologist Approved
No more cuts from razors
No more redness and irritation
Keywords
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